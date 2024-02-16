K Line Acquires Wind-Assisted Propulsion Firm Airseas

by Ship & Bunker News Team

K Line has established a new unit, Oceanicwing SAS, to develop and commercialise the Seawing automated kite system. Image Credit: Airseas

Japanese shipping firm K Line has acquired wind-assisted propulsion company Airseas.

The shipping company acquired Airseas as of February 15, it said in a statement on its website on Friday.

K Line has established a new unit, Oceanicwing SAS, to develop and commercialise the Seawing automated kite system.

The firm had previously ordered the Seawing system for several of its vessels.

"'Seawing' is expected to reduce CO2 emissions from vessels by approximately 20%," K Line said in the statement.

"By synergy with fuel conversion, such as using liquified natural gas (LNG) instead of conventional heavy fuel oil, 'Seawing' is also expected higher performance of CO2 reduction.

"'Seawing' harnesses natural wind power and can be installed on any type of vessel, including existing ones, to all vessels. No energy production or supply facility is required."

Wind-assisted propulsion systems are gaining in popularity in the shipping industry as a means of cutting bunker consumption and GHG emissions. The systems are likely to become more widespread once shipping companies start to take on much more expensive alternative bunker fuels, making energy-saving systems more profitable.