Three More "K" Line Vessels to be Fitted with "Seawing" Wind Propulsion Systems

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mr. Vincent Bernatets, Chief Executive Officer, Airseas SAS Ltd.

Mr. Daisuke Arai, Managing Executive Officer, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. Image Credit: K Line

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) today said it will install Seawing wind propulsion systems on an additional three of its vessels.

The ship owner has already agreed to install the system, produced by Airseas, on two of its Capesize bulkers.

The additional units will be installed on three post-Panamax bulkers are are expected to bring CO2 savings, along with an associated reduction in bunker consumption, of 20%.

The Seawing works in a similar way to a kite, using the available wind to tow the vessel when underway.

In 2019 "K" Line said it was considering installing the Seawing on as many as 50 of its vessels.

The first of the current five vessels set to receive a Seawing is scheduled for installation by the end of this year.