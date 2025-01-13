BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Two-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices jumped at the end of last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices jumping to the highest level in more than two months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $5/mt to $596.50/mt on Friday, reaching its highest level since November 8.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $6.50/mt to $505.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $1/mt to $774/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $2.84/bl to $79.76/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $7.50/mt to $582.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $6/mt to $541/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $4/mt to $573/mt, and at Houston they rose by $16/mt to $586.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading up by $1.57/bl from the previous session's close at $81.33/bl as of 6:33 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to an $11.82/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.