BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Two-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday January 13, 2025

Bunker fuel prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices jumping to the highest level in more than two months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $5/mt to $596.50/mt on Friday, reaching its highest level since November 8.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $6.50/mt to $505.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $1/mt to $774/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $2.84/bl to $79.76/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $7.50/mt to $582.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $6/mt to $541/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $4/mt to $573/mt, and at Houston they rose by $16/mt to $586.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading up by $1.57/bl from the previous session's close at $81.33/bl as of 6:33 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to an $11.82/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com