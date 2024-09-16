BUNKER PRICES:G20-VLSFO Index Climbs for Second Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices advanced a little at the end of the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices rising for a second consecutive session after a series of declines.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2/mt to $591.50/mt on Friday, adding to the previous day's advance of the same size.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $3.50mt to $483/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $3/mt to $733.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.36/bl to $71.61/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $2/mt to $581/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $2.50/mt to $506/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $3/mt to $574/mt, and at Houston they advanced by $2.50/mt to $500.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.04/bl from the previous session's close at $71.57/bl as of 5:27 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.30/mt fall in bunker prices.