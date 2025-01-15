BGN Hires Head of AG Fuel Oil in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Philip previously served as head of fuel oil for Asia at Montfort. Image Credit: Phinu Philip / LinkedIn

Commodity trading firm BGN has hired a head of AG fuel oil in Dubai.

Phinu Philip has taken on the role of head of AG fuel in Dubai as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile this week.

He previously served as head of fuel oil for Asia at Montfort from June 2023 to January of this year.

He had earlier worked for Coral Energy from 2021 to 2023, for PetroChina International from 2015 to 2021, for Shell from 2006 to 2015 and for ENOC from 2001 to 2006.

BGN is a Dubai-based global energy and commodity trading firm.