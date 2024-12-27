Singapore: Suspected Leak Shuts Down Shell Facility Processing Unit

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: oil leak reported. File Image / Pixabay.

A few metric tonnes of refined oil products leaked from a processing unit in Shell's Pulau Bokon plant at Singapore have prompted the unit's shutdown.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore has been informed of the incident by the refiner.

"Shell estimated that a few tonnes of the refined oil products were leaked, together with the cooling water discharge," a statement from the MPA said.

Refined oil products processed at the unit include diesel, according to the statement.

Further updates will be provided if there are significant developments, the authority said.

Shipping operations including bunkering have not been affected by the incident.

Singapore is a regional shipping hub and the biggest bunkering port globally by volume.