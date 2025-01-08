BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in Greece

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about open roles for which he is seeking candidates.

With New Year come new opportunities and I have a fantastic one for those that are interested!

2025 has blessed me with the opportunity to work with an independent bunkering and energy trading business to source a new bunker trader.

Over the years, this 'David' in an arena full of 'Goliaths' has developed strong partnerships worldwide in key bunker areas along with its physical supply division in Northern Europe.

Presently, the organization is made up of a diverse team of over 100 employees around the world and is recognized for its qualifications across various accreditations from ISO and ISCC. Looking ahead, the focus remains on advancing towards a more sustainable future in the maritime industry.

The success candidate will be joining a highly experienced and professional local trading team in Greece. A thorough onboarding process will ensure you are familiar with all areas of the business so you can get on quickly with understanding market dynamics, developing relationships, and expanding sourcing channels.

Key responsibilities of this role will include:

Coordinating with local ports and supply agents to facilitate deliveries

Spotting business opportunities and supporting business development initiatives

Acquiring new accounts and maintaining existing customer relationships

Responding to customer requirements, negotiating prices, and finalizing deals

The ideal candidate should have a few years bunker trading experience on top of a relevant business education. Alternatively, they should possess a relevant background in business or sales, preferably in shipping, though this isn't mandatory. Crucially, the candidate should have a flair for sales, building relationships and have a relentless determination to succeed.

Eligibility to live and work in Athens, Greece is a qualifying criteria.



Additionally the candidate should:

Be willing to travel a minimum of 20 days per year

Be sociable and proactive in sales interactions

Display ambition and high energy levels

Thrive from the "round-the-clock" lifestyle of trading/shipping

Be fluent in written and spoken English and Greek

If this sounds like you, please get in touch on vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com.

Discretion is as always, assured.