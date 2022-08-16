Oldendorff Takes on Blue Water Voyage Optimisation Software

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The software is designed to cut fuel consumption and emissions through voyage optimisation, weather routing, vessel performance analysis and efficient fleet management. Image Credit: Blue Water

Dry bulk shipping firm Oldendorff has taken on voyage optimisation software from India's Blue Water for part of its fleet.

The company will implement the BOSS Voyage Optimisation Suite from Blue Water on its Cape and Baby Cape fleet, Blue Water said in an emailed statement.

The software is designed to cut fuel consumption and emissions through voyage optimisation, weather routing, vessel performance analysis and efficient fleet management.

"After one year of successful trials, we chose the BOSS Suite for our Cape and Baby Cape Fleet since it met our needs for optimising voyage operations, whilst enabling us to see real-time CII analytics for the vessels in one platform," Dexter Jeremiah, managing director for operations at Oldendorff, said in the statement.

"The level of customization and development of advance voyage monitoring tools in the BOSS ecosystem with a quick turnaround has been second to none."

Shipping companies are increasingly turning to digital products to minimise their fuel consumption ahead of regulations at the global and regional level that will start to charge them for their carbon emissions later this decade.