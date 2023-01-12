Airbus Tries Out Biofuel Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Over 18 months the company expects to use about 330 mt of biofuel in the trial. Image Credit: Airbus

Engineering firm Airbus has launched a trial of biofuel bunkers on board vessels carrying its components.

The firm launched an 18-month biofuel bunker trial in its fleet last month, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The fuel is being supplied by Finnish refiner Neste and produced in Rotterdam. The fuel is being used for the first time on the Ciudad de Cadiz on the Saint-Nazaire-Tunis-Naples-Saint-Nazaire route, carrying A320 components.

Over 18 months the company expects to use about 330 mt of biofuel in the trial.

"This test campaign will enable Airbus and its partners to evaluate the performance of the renewable fuel and the vessel's engine, and confirm by how much it has been able to reduce its CO2 emissions," the company said in the statement.