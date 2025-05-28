India and Rotterdam Seek to Establish Green Bunker Supply Chain

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The agreement was signed during the World Hydrogen Summit 2025. Image Credit: Port of Rotterdam

Indian renewable energy company AM Green has signed an agreement with the Port of Rotterdam Authority to develop a green energy supply corridor between India and northwest Europe via Rotterdam.

The partnership aims to facilitate the transport of green fuels, such as green ammonia, to support future marine bunkering needs, the Port of Rotterdam Authority said in a statement on Monday.

As part of the agreement, both parties will work together to develop the necessary port infrastructure for the safe handling and distribution of hydrogen-based fuels.

The initiative targets enabling the export of up to 1 million mt/year of green fuels from India to Europe.

AM Green has set a target to develop 5 million mt/year of green ammonia production capacity by 2030.

The company has already made a final investment decision for its first large-scale project - a 1 million mt/year green ammonia plant in Kakinada, located on India's eastern coast in Andhra Pradesh.