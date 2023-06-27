Ports Body Adds Methanol to Bunker Fuels Safety Checklists

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IAPH: bunkering checklists. File Image / Pixabay

Ports organisation IAPH has added an alcohol-based fuels checklist to its bunkering checklists for new and emerging fuels.

The move comes amid the expectation that the demand for such fuels will grow significantly over the next decade.

"The IAPH Clean Marine Fuels Working Group has completed work on developing safety tools for methanol and other alcohol-based fuels as a marine fuel with a total of seven safety bunkering checklists for both ship-to-ship and truck-to-ship transfer scenarios," according to a statement on the sustainable world ports website.

Working group chair Peter Alkema said that the group's aim "is to empower ports to facilitate, stimulate and regulate the supply of new clean marine fuels".

Bunkering checklists can give "a high level of quality and responsibility of the bunker, site and vessel operators can be obtained", according to the statement.

"All of the checklists that are developed by the working group are sent for industry consultation to classification societies, other NGO experts and bunker operators for feedback," it added.

IAPH stands for the International Association of Ports and Harbours and counts many of the world's major ports among its members.