IAPH Launches Bunkering Checklists for Alternative Marine Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The IAPH's Clean Marine Fuels Working Group developed the checklists. Image Credit: IAPH

Industry body the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) has published a series of checklists for the bunkering processes involved with alternative marine fuels.

The organisation's Clean Marine Fuels Working Group has published six new checklists covering LNG, bio-LNG and liquid hydrogen bunkering, it said in a statement on its website on Friday.

"The harmonised bunker checklists reflect the extra requirements of ports about safe bunkering operations of alternative marine fuels in or near their port environment," the organisation said in the statement.

"By using such bunker checklists, a high level of quality and responsibility of the bunkering operators can be obtained.

"They will also be of great benefit to vessels and their crews bunkering in other ports because it will reduce the potential confusion caused by having to comply with different rules and regulations in different ports."

For more information on the checklists, click here.