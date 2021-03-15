Suspected Battery Fire On Board Ferry in Norway

by Ship & Bunker News Team

No passengers were on the MF Brim Explorer at the time of the incident. Image Credit: Corvus Energy

The crew of a ferry in Norway have been evacuated after a suspected battery fire.

A fire alarm was reported on board the battery-powered MF Brim Explorer in Oslofjord on Thursday and the crew of four were evacuated from the ship, battery maker Corvus Energy said in a statement on its website last week. No passengers were on the ship at the time.

By Friday the temperatures on board were down to normal levels but no-one was yet allowed on board.

"A technical investigation team has been established to support the process of finding the cause of the incident," the company said.

"We expect to be able to go onboard early next week.

"Corvus Energy aims for full transparency and will continue to support all stakeholders in the process going forward."

The ship was built in 2019 and has two battery rooms with a total of 790 kWh of batteries installed.