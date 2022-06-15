New London Office for IBIA

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IBIA has a staff of four in London. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker industry body IBIA has moved offices to a new location in London.

The organisation's headquarters is now based on Cheapside in the east of the City of London, IBIA said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The industry body's London office was previously on New Broad Street.

IBIA has a staff of four in London. The organisation arranges regular members' meetings, conferences and an annual dinner in IP Week, as well as organising working groups on key themes affecting the bunker industry and engaging with international regulators at the IMO.

The new contact details for IBIA are as follows:

107 Cheapside, London EC2V 6DN, United Kingdom

Telephone: + 44 203 951 9615