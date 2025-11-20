IBIA CONVENTION 2025: Hong Kong to Offer Whatever Green Fuel the Market Wants

Hong Kong's geographical position and proximity to major international shipping lanes make it a natural candidate to develop into a multi-fuel bunkering hub.

Building on this advantage, the city does not intend to limit the range of alternative fuels it can provide, a Hong Kong government official said.

Speaking at the IBIA Annual Convention 2025 in Hong Kong on Thursday, Klaus Chan, principal assistant secretary at the Hong Kong government's Transport and Logistics Bureau, said Hong Kong will supply whatever alternative bunker fuels the market demands.

"We have to offer what the market wants," Chan said.

He added that the city will supply biodiesel, LNG, methanol and future fuels such as ammonia and hydrogen.

The comments come as Hong Kong set out its ambition to become the epicentre of green marine fuels at the opening of Hong Kong Maritime Week (HKMW) on Monday.

To support this broad fuel offering, Chan emphasised the importance of reliability and long-term planning.

He said, "the most important thing is to secure a sustainable supply of such fuels for the market," adding that multiple measures are required to establish a resilient supply chain.

As part of these efforts, Chan outlined Hong Kong's wider plan to scale up green bunker supply.

"And this plan, Action Plan, has five elements: green fuel, green port, green incentive, green collaboration and green expertise," he said, pointing to the government's structured approach to developing the sector.

Earlier this year, Hong Kong unveiled a financial incentive scheme for each alternative marine fuel bunkering operation using LNG or green methanol.

Meanwhile, momentum is already picking up in the marine biofuel segment, with Chimbusco Pan Nation (CPN) stating that Hong Kong's biofuel bunker market size has the potential to double in size by 2031.

Chan also added that Hong Kong has seen some B30 biofuel bunkering in recent months and is now preparing for B100 supply.

Earlier in the week Mable Chan, Hong Kong's secretary for transport and logistics, said so far this year a total of almost 200,000 mt of LNG and biodiesel has been bunkered in Hong Kong.