HKMW 2025: Hong Kong Seeks to Become 'Epicentre' of Green Marine Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hong Kong's government is seeking to put the territory at the centre of shipping's transition to using greener alternative fuels.

Hong Kong is positioning itself as 'a premier green maritime fuel bunkering centre', Lee Ka-chiu, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said at the opening of Hong Kong Maritime Week on Monday.

"Our vision is to become the epicenter of the Global Green maritime fuel trade, and our proximity to the Chinese mainland, the world's largest producer of green maritime fuel, is a critical advantage," Lee said at the event.

"We will continue to collaborate with maritime associations and business partners globally to drive the transition towards sustainability.

"Indeed, collaboration on an unprecedented scale is essential as you face changes from geopolitical tensions, trade protectionism, technological disruption and the climate crisis, issues too vast for any single economy to solve alone.

"Let's work together to build green shipping corridors and digital trade that will define the future of safe, efficient and sustainable global shipping."

A total of almost 200,000 mt of LNG and biodiesel has been bunkered in Hong Kong so far this year, Mable Chan, Hong Kong's secretary for transport and logistics, said at the event.

Singapore, the world's largest bunkering port, saw 461,800 mt of LNG bunker sales and 1.21 million mt of biofuel blends in the first ten months of the year. Meanwhile Rotterdam, Europe's largest marine fuels hub, saw 701,045 m3 of conventional LNG bunker sales and 467,772 mt of biofuel blend sales in the first three quarters of 2025.

Calvin Chung, director of marine fuel supplier, trader and alternative fuels firm Chimbusco Pan Nation, told Ship & Bunker earlier this month his company expects Hong Kong's demand for biofuel bunker blends to grow by 1.5-2 times over the next five years.

"Singapore will remain a key hub, no doubt, but Hong Kong is emerging as a very promising market," Chung said.

"Hong Kong's legal and business environment is highly efficient, and its proximity to China - Asia's largest biodiesel produce - gives it a strategic advantage."

More widely in the region, the company expects Asian biofuel demand to grow by 5-10% per year over the same period.