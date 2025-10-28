Integr8 Fuels Appoints Technical Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Turner has worked for the firm since March 2017. Image Credit: Chris Turner / LinkedIn

Marine fuel trading firm Integr8 Fuels has appointed a new technical manager.

UAE-based Chris Turner has been promoted to the role of technical manager at Integr8 as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Tuesday.

Turner has worked for the firm since March 2017, serving previously as bunker quality and claims manager.

He had earlier worked as group technical manager for Cockett Marine Oil from 2011 to 2017.

Turner's new role will include leading the firm's training agenda, coordinating the group's readiness for new fuels and managing and maintaining ISO 9001 and ISCC certification, he said in the post.