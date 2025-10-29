JuWonOil Expands Into US Gulf LNG Bunker Market

by Ship & Bunker News Team

JuWonOil is based in Houston. File Image / Pixabay

Houston-based marine fuel and lubricant trading firm JuWonOil LLC has expanded into the LNG bunker market.

The firm is developing structured logistics for small-scale LNG bunkering and distribution, engaging with LNG suppliers, terminal operators and vessel owners operating at Houston, Galveston, Corpus Christi and Sabine Pass, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday.

"JuWonOil LLC is pleased to announce its formal entry into the LNG trading and bunkering market, further advancing our mission to provide innovative, sustainable marine fuel solutions across the Gulf Coast and international ports," the company representative said.

"Our expansion into LNG marks a strategic step toward the clean energy transition and reflects the growing market demand for low-carbon bunkering alternatives in major U.S. and African ports."

JuWonOil launched in September 2024, specialising in marine lubricants across the ports and anchorages of Texas, as well as trading marine fuels.

Juwon Lawal, formerly managing director of Dubai-based Africent Group, is the company's CEO. Lawal has previously been involved in bunker supply for Winson Oil Trading and ST&L Bunkers Ltd.