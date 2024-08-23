X-Press Feeders Launches Second Methanol-Fuelled Shipping Route

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company's new Green Baltic X-Press (GBX) route will operate between Rotterdam, Antwerp-Bruges, Klaipeda and Riga. Image Credit: X-Press Feeders

Shipping firm X-Press Feeders has set up a second route using its methanol-fuelled ships.

The company's new Green Baltic X-Press (GBX) route will operate between Rotterdam, Antwerp-Bruges, Klaipeda and Riga, it said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The new ship Eco Umande follows the delivery of the methanol-fuelled Eco-Maestro and Eco-Levant.

"The launch of the GBX route is particularly timely as the EU's emissions trading scheme (ETS) for maritime shipping came into effect on 1 January this year, encouraging shippers to adopt more sustainable practices," the company said.

"Additionally, the Fuel EU Maritime regulations are set to begin in January 2025 and will require a reduction in the greenhouse gas emission intensity of energy used on board ships."