BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Holds Steady as Crude Rises

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain at their lowest level since early May. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices were mixed in direction at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices holding steady overall despite a rise in crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $516.50/mt on Monday, remaining at its lowest level since May 6.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1/mt to $438/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $1.50/mt to $760/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $0.45/bl to $67.44/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $4.50/mt to $481.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $7.50/mt to $460.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $4.50/mt to $480/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $2.50/mt to $485.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.08/bl from the previous session's close at $67.52/bl as of 6:25 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.60/mt rise in bunker prices.