Pacific Basin Shipping Orders Four Methanol-Fuelled Bulkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has ordered the four 64,000 DWT ships from Nihon Shipyard Co in Japan. Image Credit: Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping has ordered four new dry bulk carriers capable of running on methanol.

The company has ordered the four 64,000 DWT ships from Nihon Shipyard Co in Japan, it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The dual-fuelled ships are due for delivery in 2028 and 2029, and will be able to run on conventional fuel oil, biodiesel and methanol.

"The deal also represents a major milestone in our long-term plan to transition to net zero emissions by 2050 and comply with increasing decarbonisation regulations along the way," the company said in the post.

"We have also entered into an MOU with Mitsui & Co. that will give us access to volumes of green methanol to enable our fleet to comply with coming FuelEU Maritime rules and expected IMO rules that will mandate the gradually increasing use of sustainable fuels."