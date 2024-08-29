BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First in Four Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices slipped on Wednesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping for the first in four consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $1/mt to $630.50/mt on Wednesday, having reached the highest level since July 19 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index dropped by $6/mt to $500.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $7/mt to $776.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $0.90/bl to $78.65/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $5/mt to $639.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $3/mt to $564/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $9/mt to $622.50/mt, and at Houston they fell by $6/mt to $554/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.02/bl from the previous session's close at $78.67/bl as of 7:58 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.15/mt rise in bunker prices.