Recent Retrofit Suggests Big CO2 Emissions Reductions Possible for Existing Tonnage

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MV Indian Express. Image Credit: Vroon / Berg Propulsion

A recent retrofit by Berg Propulsion has highlighted how owners can achieve significant CO2 reductions - along with the associated bunker costs - from their existing tonnage with simple retrofit work.

While much of the ship decarbonization discussion is currently focused on developing future fuels supply and new technologies, Berg Propulsion this week said its recent work to optimize the propeller blade design of Vroon's containership MV Indian Express was expected to yield a 22% fuel saving.

IMO's first major CO2 reduction milestone, IMO 2030, seeks to reduce carbon intensity on average 40% or more by 2030.

“ the new blades achieve up to 50% higher efficiency than the ones they replace David Sakandelidze, Berg Propulsion Business Manager – Energy and Efficiency

"In close cooperation with the ship owner and ship operator, we analyzed the vessel's current and future operation needs and defined its operation profile. Next, the performance of the original propeller blades was benchmarked against the vessel's defined operation profile," explained David Sakandelidze, Berg Propulsion Business Manager – Energy and Efficiency.

Simulation tools were then used to develop a new propeller geometry.

"Efficiency gains are made for much of the time and, at 12 knots, the new blades achieve up to 50% higher efficiency than the ones they replace," he said.



Performance was said to be improved at the speeds most commonly required during operations, and achieing a 22% fuel saving overall.

"We have recently put a new focus on CII and EEXI and supporting customers to improve and optimize vessels already in operation," said Jonas Nyberg, Managing Director West for Berg Propulsion.

"We are excited to partner our customers, and to help them become more efficient while reducing their environmental footprint."