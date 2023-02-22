Top Container Lines to Take Delivery of 89 Large Boxships This Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Container shipping is in for a year of significant fleet expansion in 2023. File Image / Pixabay

The world's top container lines are due to take delivery of a total of 89 large boxships this year, adding to capacity at a time of falling rates.

Between them the 11 largest container lines are set to take delivery of 89 boxships of between 7,000 and 24,000 TEU in capacity in 2023, maritime intelligence service Alphaliner said in a weekly note to clients on Wednesday.

MSC is set to receive 33 large ships, ONE 12 ships and ZIM 11 ships, according to the report.

"This year will thus see the arrival of the box ship delivery 'wave' that follows the ordering frenzy of 2020 and 2021," Alphaliner said in the note.

"At least for the time being it looks as if all this extra tonnage will hit the liner trades at a time of faltering demand."

The expansion of the container fleet is likely to see bunker consumption drop per vessel as owners are incentivised to run the ships more slowly to maximise fuel efficiency and cut emissions.