Engine X Adds ISSC Biofuel Certification to Business Offer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping: part of supply chain. File Image / Pixabay.

Bunker trading platform Engine X has added certified sustainable biofuel to its suite of products.

Biofuel that has International Sustainability and Carbon Certification verification is able to show its status via proof of sustainability, or PoS. A PoS can only come from ISCC-certified entities for the whole supply chain to retain its sustainability integrity.

"ENGINE X is now all set to offer sustainable biofuels with PoS that our customers can show to verifiers to prove their emission reductions," said Engine X supply manager Sid Mishra.

"We have mapped out dozens of bunker suppliers selling sustainable biofuels in ports around the world, to help clients identify trustworthy and legitimate sources for biofuel bunkering," Mishra added.

Engine X is the bunker procurement arm of Singapore-based Engine Technologies. In addition to Singapore, it has a base in Dubai. The company is active across major ports and offers standard bunker fuel grades as well as alternative fuels such as biofuels and liquified natural gas.