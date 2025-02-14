BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices sank on Thursday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices sank at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in more than a month.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $8.50/mt to $593.50/mt on Thursday, reaching its lowest level since January 9.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $5.50/mt to $515/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $6.50/mt to $786/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.16/bl to $75.02/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $10.50/mt to $573.50/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $6/mt to $541/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $11/mt to $569/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $7.50/mt to $555.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.11/bl from the previous session's close at $75.13/bl as of 6:25 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.83/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.