BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday February 14, 2025

Bunker fuel prices sank at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in more than a month.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $8.50/mt to $593.50/mt on Thursday, reaching its lowest level since January 9.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $5.50/mt to $515/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $6.50/mt to $786/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.16/bl to $75.02/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $10.50/mt to $573.50/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $6/mt to $541/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $11/mt to $569/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $7.50/mt to $555.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.11/bl from the previous session's close at $75.13/bl as of 6:25 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.83/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.

