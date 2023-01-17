ZeroNorth, Maersk, TFG Executives Among IBIA Board Candidates for 2023

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The results of the election will be announced at the IBIA AGM on February 27, with the new board members starting work on April 1. File Image / Pixabay

The International Bunker Industry Association has announced its 2023 board elections are now open.

A total of 11 candidates are running for three open seats, the industry body said in a statement on its website on Monday. Candidates run for three-year terms, with IBIA members deciding the result.

Representatives of Maersk Oil Trading, ZeroNorth and TFG Marine are among this year's candidates.

The full list is as follows:

Charlotte Nymark , Director – Head of Business Development, Maersk Oil Trading & Investments A/S (based in Denmark )

, Director – Head of Business Development, (based in ) Claudia Beumer , Global Account Manager, VT Group (based in the Netherlands )

, Global Account Manager, (based in the ) Jaime Alberto Ochoa Muñoz , Manager, CI International Fuels SAS (based in Colombia )

, Manager, (based in ) Jeroen De Vos , Head of Quality, Peninsula (based in Gibraltar )

, Head of Quality, (based in ) John Kevin Phillips , Director & Co-Founder, Awyr Las Ltd (based in United Kingdom )

, Director & Co-Founder, (based in ) Kelvin Chukwujekwu , Executive Director, Kmc Marine Energy Ltd (based in Nigeria )

, Executive Director, (based in ) Kenneth Dam , Executive Director & Head of Bunkering, Trafigura , TFG Marine (based in Switzerland )

, Executive Director & Head of Bunkering, , (based in ) Kenneth Juhls , Managing Director, ZeroNorth Bunker (based in Copenhagen )

, Managing Director, (based in ) Mustafa Muhtaroğlu , Founder, Energy Petrol (based in Turkey )

, Founder, (based in ) Nigel Alexander Draffin , Consultant and Lecturer (based in United Kingdom )

, Consultant and Lecturer (based in ) Thuso Dumisani Mpho Mhlambi, Chief Financial Officer, Linsen Nambi Bunker Services (Pty) Ltd (based in South Africa)

To view the candidates' electoral statements, click here.

The results of the election will be announced at the IBIA AGM on February 27, with the new board members starting work on April 1.