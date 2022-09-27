IMO Calls on Member States to Develop Guidance for LPG Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IMO Headquarters. File Image. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has called on member states to develop LPG bunkering guidelines after deciding to omit them from its recently finalized Interim Guidelines for the Safety of Ships Using LPG Fuels.

The matter was up for discussion as part of the 8th session of IMO's Sub-Committee on Carriage of Cargoes and Containers (CCC 8) that took place from 14 to 23 September that was tasked with the development of guidelines for low-flashpoint fuels.

The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA), who took part in CCC 8, said that the working group's initial draft contained useful details regarding safe LPG bunkering operations but these were not included in the final draft expected to receive IMO approval in June 2023.

Rather, IBIA said the final version contains only a "few general comments ... with very little detail."

"The Sub-Committee invited interested member states and international organizations to develop guidance for LPG bunkering to assist crews, bunker suppliers and ports in delivering LPG fuel to ships," IMO noted on its website.

The bunkering of LPG and a host of other alternative future bunker fuels will be discussed at the upcoming IBIA Annual Convention in November.