VPS: A Global Pandemic of High Cat-fines in Marine Fuel

by Steve Bee, Group Marketing & Strategic Projects Director, VPS

Image Credit: VPS

VPS, through its fuel quality testing service, witnessed a high number of elevated cat-fine (Aluminium + Silicon) levels in Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oils (VLSFO) across East Coast USA, Singapore, Rotterdam, Hamburg, Algeciras and Port Louis between August 11-31, 2025.

This resulted in the release of seven VPS Bunker Alerts covering that time period. Cat-fine levels ranged from 62ppm to 176ppm across the globe.

The high cat-fine levels across the East Coast USA, mainly Boston and New York, came from fuel delivered by a single supplier, with levels ranging from 70ppm-176ppm.

In Singapore, cat-fine levels ranged from 67ppm-156ppm, with fuel delivered from four suppliers.

Whilst in Algeciras, fuel from two suppliers ranged between 61ppm-92ppm.

Three fuel suppliers in Rotterdam delivered fuel containing cat-fines between 61-78ppm and in Hamburg, two suppliers delivered fuel with cat-fine levels between 62ppm-66ppm.

Finally, Port Louis had three suppliers delivering fuel containing 63-65ppm cat-fines.

Elevated amounts of these highly abrasive particles cause accelerated wear of diesel engine components, such as piston rings, cylinder liners and fuel pumps, if not reduced to acceptable levels.

Any shipowner/operator wishing to receive support and assistance in relation to high cat-fines within marine fuel is recommended to contact VPS at marketing@vpsveritas.com.