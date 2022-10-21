ZeroNorth Launches New AI-Enabled Fuel Model

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Digital services can help shipowners understand inefficiencies in their fleet's fuel consumption, supporting decarbonisation efforts. File Image / Pixabay

Technology firm ZeroNorth has launched a new artificial intelligence-enabled fuel model to help ships to reduce GHG emissions.

The firm's new advanced fuel model combines AI and naval architecture knowledge to predict the operational fuel consumption of any vessel, it said in a statement on its website this week.

The firm has a team of more than 25 data scientists, data engineers, software engineers and naval architects working on improving the model.

"Traditional fuel models that only rely on naval architecture principles are generally highly tailored to a specific vessel type and its design," the company said in the statement.

"This 'static' view of a vessel's fuel consumption has been useful mostly for owned fleets and for predictions requiring a certain level of accuracy.

"However, the industry's demand for ongoing optimised vessel operations requires a dynamic solution that can handle and understand complex situations for any vessel, whether owned or chartered, and whether it has sensor data available or not."