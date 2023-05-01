Robin van Elderen Joins KPI OceanConnect

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new role is based in Rotterdam. File Image / Pixabay

Global hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect has hired Robin van Elderen from Sing Fuels.

Van Elderen has joined the firm as managing director of KPI OceanConnect Rotterdam as of May 1, he said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Van Elderen was previously head of bunkers in the Americas and Europe for Sing Fuels from December 2021 to last month, and had earlier served in various roles for Trefoil Trading, Cockett Group and Argos Bunkering.

KPI OceanConnect has a team of six staff in Rotterdam, according to its website. The firm is one of the largest units of marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding.