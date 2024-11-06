IBIA CONVENTION: IBIA Launches Regional Board for Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Constantinos Capetanakis, chairman of IBIA, announced the makeup of the European board at the industry body's annual convention in Athens on Wednesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker industry body IBIA has launched its regional board for Europe.

The launch of the European Regional Board completes the rollout of boards across five regions worldwide with specific expertise on local issues for their respective regions. The first four boards cover Asia, Africa, the Americas and the Middle East.

Constantinos Capetanakis, chairman of IBIA, announced the makeup of the European board at the industry body's annual convention in Athens on Wednesday.

The board will be chaired by Charlotte Rojgaard, global marine fuels director at Bureau Veritas Verifuel.

The other members are as follows:

John Stirling , director of marine technical at World Fuel Services

, director of marine technical at Kenneth Juhls , managing director at ZeroNorth Bunker

, managing director at Andrea Realfonzo , corporate bunker and chartering department manager at Grimaldi Group

, corporate bunker and chartering department manager at Sofia Furstenberg Stott , partner at Furstenberg Maritime Advisory

, partner at Peter Grunwaldt , vice president at Hafnia

, vice president at Jan Christensen , senior director for fuels, lubricants and chemicals at Hapag-Lloyd AG

, senior director for fuels, lubricants and chemicals at John Ghio, CEO and captain of the Gibraltar Port Authority

"It is an honour to lead IBIA's European Regional Board," Rojgaard said in a statement on the organisation's website.

"We have a unique opportunity to drive meaningful progress on issues specific to Europe's diverse and dynamic bunker industry.

"With this team, we are well-equipped to tackle both today's challenges and tomorrow's opportunities in marine fuels and environmental stewardship."