BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks Trainees Worldwide

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Six KPI OceanConnect offices around the world are participating in the scheme this year. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

Hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect is seeking candidates for its new traineeship programme, to be based in six of its offices around the world.

As Ship & Bunker reported last week, the firm has launched a formal traineeship scheme for the first time this year, taking on candidates for a two-year programme that includes both an academic element at the Danish Shipping Academy in Copenhagen and on-the-job training.

The KPI OceanConnect offices participating in this year's 'get fuelled' scheme are Middelfart, London, New York, Athens, Singapore and Istanbul.

"The key ingredients for success is willingness to learn, ability to adapt to new environments, strong communication and interpersonal skills, passion for the maritime industry, positive attitude, desire for personal and professional growth and a strong work ethic," the company said on its website.

"If you have all the ingredients, then you just have to apply for the opening at your home office."

For more information on the programme, click here.