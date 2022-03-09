Novorossiysk Sees Bulker Traffic: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. File Image / Pixabay.

Six bulk carriers are transiting the Black Sea heading to the port of Novorossiysk, according to maritime news provider Lloyd's List.

Although the company operating the port is on the European Union sanctions' list, it is financial transactions that are being targetted not the use of port facilities.

There were 11 bulk carriers at the port as of March 7, according to Lloyd's List Intelligence data cited by the report.

Most ships are in the handysize category, the report added.

While shipping traffic continues to head to Novorossiysk, ships are avoiding Ukrainian destinations.

Only two bulkers have called at Odessa since military conflict between Russia and Ukraine began, the report said.