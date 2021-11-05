Anglo American Sets 2040 Net Zero Emission Freight Target

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Companies are starting to get more active in decarbonising their use of shipping. File Image / Pixabay

Mining firm Anglo American has joined the growing list of companies seeking to reduce the emissions from their use of shipping to net zero by 2040.

The company has also set a target of a 30% reduction in emissions from its ocean freight activities by 2030, it said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The firm has already made significant investments in LNG bunkering for its chartered fleet, as well as trying out biofuel on one of its vessels and joining an industry study on green ammonia bunkers.

"Since establishing our shipping desk in 2012, we have built a diverse portfolio and today we transport more than 70 million tonnes of dry bulk products per year to our customers around the world," Peter Whitcutt, CEO of Anglo American's marketing business, said in the statement.

"We are committed to playing an active role in accelerating the transition to a more sustainable shipping sector, a crucial component in our efforts to extend our positive impact beyond our mine sites.

"This ambition further cements that commitment and will help us shape a clearer path towards decarbonisation."