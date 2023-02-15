IMO Sets Up Project to Support Revised GHG Strategy Development

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The organisation is due to revise its initial strategy on the reduction of GHG emissions from shipping later this year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The International Maritime Organization has set up a new project seeking to provide research helping member states revising the UN body's GHG strategy later this year.

The new future fuels and technology project will aim to provide an assessment of the state of availability and readiness of low- and zero-carbon ship technology and marine fuels, the IMO said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. The project is being funded by South Korea's government.

The project is expected to continue running until 2025, covering the following phases, according to the statement:

A study of current and projected global uptake and dissemination of low- and zero-carbon marine technology and fuels

Identification of and support for incentives and regulatory mechanisms, including safety and training issues, to promote the uptake of alternative fuels and technology including mid- and long-term reduction measures

Promotion of technological cooperation – for example, through pilot projects – and organization of outreach activities to reinforce mutual understanding and cooperation between developed and developing countries and the global shipping industry

The IMO has commissioned Ricardo-AEA Ltd and DNV to carry out research as part of the project.