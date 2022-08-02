TotalEnergies Marine Fuels Appoints New Global Sales and Business Development Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bonhomme was previously vice president for LNG in China at TotalEnergies. Image Credit: TotalEnergies

France's TotalEnergies Marine Fuels has appointed a new global sales and business development director, following Jesper Rosenkrans's departure to a role away from the bunker industry.

Denis Bonhomme has taken on the role as of this month, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Bonhomme was previously vice president for LNG in China at TotalEnergies.

"His new role in TotalEnergies Marine Fuels further reinforces the business entity's commitment to drive the decarbonization of shipping through the continual development of the LNG bunkering market and the provision of clean and low-carbon marine fuel solutions across the short and long-term," the company said in the statement.

"This strategic focus is also in line with TotalEnergies' climate ambition to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, in partnership with our customers and with society."

Bonhomme's predecessor, Jesper Rosenkrans, has taken up a new role as the company's managing director and country chair in Poland. Rosenkrans has also stepped down from his position on the board of bunker industry body IBIA, and will not be replaced in that role in the immediate term.