Jesper Rosenkrans of TotalEnergies Steps Down From IBIA Board

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rosenkrans was elected to IBIA's board for a three-year term in April 2021. Image Credit: IBIA

Jesper Rosenkrans of TotalEnergies has stepped down from the board of industry body IBIA after taking up a new role away from marine fuels.

As Ship & Bunker reported earlier this month, Rosenkrans -- formerly global commercial director for marine fuels at the French energy firm -- is taking on a new role as managing director and country chair for TotalEnergies in Poland at the start of August.

Rosenkrans was elected to IBIA's board for a three-year term in April 2021.

He is now stepping down from that role, IBIA said in a statement on its website this week.

"Jesper brought great insights and clarity of thought to the table, and it has been a pleasure working with him," Unni Einemo, director of IBIA, said in the statement.

"We will miss his presence in the bunker industry and on the board of IBIA."

IBIA's board has decided not to find a replacement for Rosenkrans in the immediate term.

"As it stands, the IBIA board has a broad industry representation and will wait for the next board elections later this year to appoint a democratically elected representative," the organisation said in the statement.