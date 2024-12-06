BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global bunker prices sank on Thursday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices again approaching the lowest level in 18 months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $2.50/mt to $578.50/mt on Thursday, paring the previous day's $3.50/mt gain. The index reached the lowest level since June 2023 earlier this week.

The G20-HSFO Index sank by $7/mt to $491/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $5/mt to $755/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $0.22/bl to $72.09/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $3.50/mt to $555.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $3/mt to $503.50/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $6.50/mt to $545/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $2.50/mt to $548.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.09/bl from the previous session's close at $72/bl as of 5:35 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.68/mt fall in bunker prices.