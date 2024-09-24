BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for Third Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the increase. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices rising for a third consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $4.50/mt to $603/mt on Monday, reaching the highest level since September 9.

The G20-HSFO Index sank by $2.50/mt to $480.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $1/mt to $738.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.59/bl to $73.90/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $7/mt to $604.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $9.50/mt to $526.50/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $8.50/mt to $591.50/mt, and at Houston they declined by $1.50/mt to $521/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.82/bl from the previous session's close at $74.72/bl as of 6:40 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $6.17/mt rise in bunker prices.