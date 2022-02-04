Avin International Takes Delivery of First Ammonia-Ready Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ammonia could become a significant future bunker fuel if safety concerns can be overcome. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company Avin International has taken delivery of the world's first ship with an ammonia-ready notation.

The Suezmax tanker Kriti Future has been delivered to its new owners after being built by New Times Shipbuilding Co, classification society ABS said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The ships has both the Ammonia Ready Level 1 and the LNG Fuel Ready Level 1 notations from ABS, meaning the vessel has been designed in a manner that can accommodate the larger fuel tanks needed for ammonia or LNG propulsion if its owners choose to retrofit it at a later date.

"This vessel represents a milestone in the development of the maritime industry and a step forward in the readiness to utilize alternative marine fuels," Filippos Nikolatsopoulos, business development manager for ABS in Greece, said in the statement.

"ABS' alternative fuel ready suite of guidance and qualification programs is designed to give owners the flexibility they need and help prepare for a future in which alternative fuels such as ammonia take a bigger role."