Kirby Inland Marine to Pay $15.3 Million in 2014 Oil Spill Damages

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kirby Inland Marine is based in Houston. File Image / Pixabay

Texas-based barge company Kirby Inland Marine is due to pay $15.3 million in damages for its role in an oil spill in the Houston Ship Channel in 2014.

One of the firm's barges spilled about 4,000 barrels of oil into the waterway in 2014 after being pushed by a Kirby tug in front of a passing bulker, the US Department of Justice said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The spill caused significant environmental damage in the area.

"All oil transporters must take care to operate safely and prevent spills into our nation's waters," Todd Kimm, assistant attorney general for the Justice Department's environment and natural resources division, said in the statement.

"This case illustrates that the stakes are high, the harms are serious, and the United States and its state partners will diligently pursue and secure compensation for injuries to natural resources resulting from oil spills."

The damages will go towards environmental restoration projects along the Texas coast.