BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to One-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are rallying after a decline last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $5.50/mt to $666.50/mt on Monday, reaching the highest level since November 7. The G20-HSFO Index fell by $2/mt to $513.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $0.50/mt to $883/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $1.09/bl to $82.52/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $3/mt to $682/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $9.50/mt to $580.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $9/mt to $673.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $1.50/mt to $575.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.28/bl at $82.80/bl as of 8:41 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.11/mt rise in bunker prices.