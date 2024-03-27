Baltimore Collision Investigation to Consider Bunker Contamination as Cause: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The bridge collapsed in the early hours of Tuesday morning after being struck by the 9,962 TEU Singapore-flagged boxship Dali. File Image / Pixabay

The investigation into the collision of a container ship into a bridge in Baltimore on Tuesday will reportedly examine whether contaminated bunker fuel may have caused the incident.

The investigation will consider whether a loss of power on the boxship Dali prior to the collision could have been caused by a bunker fuel problem, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the investigation.

Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority said the vessel had passed foreign port state control inspections in June and September of last year.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in the early hours of Tuesday morning after being struck by the 9,962 TEU Singapore-flagged boxship. The ship was being operated on behalf of AP Moller-Maersk on the 2M service between Asia and the US East Coast.