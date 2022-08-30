Arctic Campaigners Set Sights on HFO Ban

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Husavik, Iceland. File Image / Pixabay.

A first step in stopping the use heavy fuel oil (HFO) by shipping in Arctic waters would be to ban it from the territorial waters of Arctic states, campaigners say.

The Clean Arctic Alliance (CAA) has written to the governments of Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Greenland and Faroe Islands to that effect suggesting the above and other actions as the way forward to get green shipping lanes established in the region.

CAA pointed to the proactive move by Norway in banning heavy fuel oil from the waters around Svalbard.

"Norway has already introduced such a ban in the waters around Svalbard, and this action should provide inspiration for other governments," the alliance said in a statement.

If adopted, the campaign group doesn't support waivers to allow the continued use of HFO, the use of exhaust cleaning equipment (scrubbers) by ships or the discharge of scrubber wastewater into the ocean.

In addition, it says that shore-based electrical power must be made available to ships arriving in port.

As well as "the mandatory recording of black carbon emissions from ships", CAA said that developing an emissions control area in the Norwegian and Greenland Seas would support the work around creating green shipping corridors in the Arctic.