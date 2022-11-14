VPS Launches Biofuels Protection Service

by Ship & Bunker News Team

There are a range of additional parameters to consider when carrying out quality testing on biofuel bunker blends. File Image / Pixabay

Fuel testing firm VPS has launched its new service covering biofuel bunker blends.

As Ship & Bunker reported last month, the company has developed an additional protection service to help its customers take on biofuel blends as they seek to reduce carbon emissions.

The new service, APS-BIO, helps customers to ensure asset protection, operational efficiency and legislative compliance while using biofuels, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday.

"Biofuels have been quickly recognised as an immediate ‘drop-in’ option to reduce shipping emissions," Steve Bee, group commercial director at VPS, said in the statement.

"However, their chemistry and behaviour is very different from traditional marine fuels.

"So their fuel management requires a unique set of laboratory tests and advisory support, to assess and monitor their quality.

"VPS APS-Bio provides this service, giving our customers peace-of-mind when using biofuels."

Biofuel blends are taking a growing share of the marine energy mix as a relatively uncomplicated drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with lower net GHG emissions. Both Rotterdam and Singapore now have significant quantities of biofuel blend sales.