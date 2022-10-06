SIBCON22: Vitol Bunkers Takes Up Half of Singapore's Biofuel Sales in 2022

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore has seen 31.2 million mt of conventional bunker sales in January to August of this year. File Image / Pixabay

Vitol Bunkers has been behind about half of the biofuel blend sales in Singapore so far this year.

In 2022 about 70,000 mt of biofuel blends have been sold in Singapore, of which Vitol was involved in about half, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on the sidelines of the Sibcon bunker industry event on Thursday.

Vitol's Singapore operations company V-Bunkers first announced it was selling biofuels at the world's largest bunkering hub in March.

Singapore has seen 31.2 million mt of conventional bunker sales in January to August of this year. The city-state saw a total of 50,000 mt of LNG bunker sales last year, and has yet to release LNG figures for 2022.