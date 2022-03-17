V-Bunkers Reports Biofuel Sales in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

V-Bunkers is based in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

V-Bunkers, the Singapore bunker operations arm of global commodity trader Vitol, has reported its involvement in biofuel bunker supply in Singapore.

The company's barges have recently made 'several deliveries' of bio-VLSFO blends in Singapore, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The firm was supported by Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority in making the biofuel deliveries, it said.

"We are delighted to have demonstrated in multiple deliveries that we have the capability to bring to market these bespoke blended bunker supplies containing renewable energy," Mike Muller, head of Vitol Asia, said in the statement.

"We appreciate the support of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) in facilitating these initial, trial deliveries.

"Bio-fuel bunker blends represent an 'available-right-now' decarbonisation option for shipowners and we are committed to making these blends more readily accessible to our shipping customers."