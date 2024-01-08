LR: Critical for Governments to Invest in Bunkering Infrastructure for New Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Michele Landro, LR’s Vice President, Head of Passenger Ships Segment. Image Credit: LR / CLIA

It is critical for governments to invest in bunkering infrastructure for new marine fuels if the industry is to move away from away from traditional fuels, says Michele Landro, LR's Vice President, Head of Passenger Ships Segment.

A growing number of those in the marine shipping industry have ambitions of reaching net zero emissions by 2050, and Landro is among the many who see the need for a combination of different technologies and fuels being needed to achieve that.

In comments made ahead of the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) CLIA Cruise Week - Europe 2024 event, Landro said he was optimistic about the energy transition pathways open to the cruise sector.

"As cruise lines identify future fuel pathways to move away from fossil fuels, the availability of these alternative fuels will impact how quickly the industry can progress towards a more sustainable future," he said.

"There is a critical need for governments to invest in the infrastructure necessary to increase availability of bunkering for new fuels at ports around the world and LR is committed to providing support for a regulatory environment that supports the production, distribution, and use of renewable fuels."