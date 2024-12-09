Resorts World Cruises Drafts StormGeo for Bunker Planning

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two companies have launched a strategic collaboration. File Image / Pixabay

Resorts World Cruises is set to work with technology firm StormGeo on streamlining its bunker planning and procurement processes.

The two companies have launched a strategic collaboration to use StormGeo's bunker management solution to optimise Resorts World Cruises's systems, StormGeo said on Monday.

"StormGeo's s-Bunker platform meets our requirements for a digital platform to improve bunker procurement efficiency," Rickard Cignozzi, vice president of technical operations at Resorts World Cruises, said in the statement.

"Furthermore, as existing users of the s-Insight platform, we see a lot of synergies between the s-Bunker and s-Insight platforms, which would allow us to obtain data-driven insights into our fuel consumption and procurement processes.

"With bunker costs representing a significant portion of our operating expenses, it is critical that we have a good understanding of the underlying factors behind this, and s-Insight/s-Bunker provides us the perfect tool for this."