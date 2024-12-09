Resorts World Cruises Drafts StormGeo for Bunker Planning

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday December 9, 2024

Resorts World Cruises is set to work with technology firm StormGeo on streamlining its bunker planning and procurement processes.

The two companies have launched a strategic collaboration to use StormGeo's bunker management solution to optimise Resorts World Cruises's systems, StormGeo said on Monday.

"StormGeo's s-Bunker platform meets our requirements for a digital platform to improve bunker procurement efficiency," Rickard Cignozzi, vice president of technical operations at Resorts World Cruises, said in the statement.

"Furthermore, as existing users of the s-Insight platform, we see a lot of synergies between the s-Bunker and s-Insight platforms, which would allow us to obtain data-driven insights into our fuel consumption and procurement processes.

"With bunker costs representing a significant portion of our operating expenses, it is critical that we have a good understanding of the underlying factors behind this, and s-Insight/s-Bunker provides us the perfect tool for this."

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com